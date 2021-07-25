Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €103.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.82).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.27 ($88.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.99.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

