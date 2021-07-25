Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

