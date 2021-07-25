Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

