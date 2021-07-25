DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00270698 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001272 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00848564 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

