Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, reissued a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,584 ($46.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.72. Derwent London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,625 ($47.36). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,458.90.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

