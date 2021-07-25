Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. 3,343,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,665. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 million. Analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

