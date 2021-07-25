Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €600.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €598.27 ($703.85).

