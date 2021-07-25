Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $70.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.17.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,209,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $5,318,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

