Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $5,066,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,465 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,292,000 after buying an additional 155,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $2,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

