Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given a $20.83 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) received a $20.83 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

DTEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.06 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

