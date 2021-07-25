Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given a $20.83 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) received a $20.83 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.
DTEGY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $21.06 on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
