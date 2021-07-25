Diametric Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises about 1.4% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,101. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

