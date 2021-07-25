Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

ANVS traded up $11.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 1,018,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.