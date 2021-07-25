Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 357,279 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 357,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.94% of Amplify Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 71,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

NYSE AMPY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,257. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.82. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 257.95% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMPY shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.