Diametric Capital LP Has $2.96 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 2.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.10 to $16.90 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.41.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $14.48. 3,014,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.96% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

