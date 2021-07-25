Diametric Capital LP Has $706,000 Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Diametric Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,798 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $12,456,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 272,959 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,128,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,203. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

