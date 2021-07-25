DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $108,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $145,000.

DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

