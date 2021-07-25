Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report $962.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $890.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $1,076,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

