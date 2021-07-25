Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares in the company, valued at $73,362,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,440 shares of company stock worth $86,744,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 423,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.86. 737,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.40. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.11.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

