Digitex Futures (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00047702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.37 or 0.00817602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

