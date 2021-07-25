Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 176,123 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.11% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $25,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 179,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

