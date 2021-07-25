Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,116,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $25,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Shar sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,645.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,068,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,563,421 in the last three months. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $437.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.67.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

