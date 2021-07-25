Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.34 Million Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of VSE worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $658.75 million, a P/E ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSEC shares. B. Riley started coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

