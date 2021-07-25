Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $48.36 and a 1-year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,286,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,486,000 after buying an additional 106,404 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

