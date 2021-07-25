Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Boosted by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Discovery by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.47. 3,030,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.