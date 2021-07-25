Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Docebo in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.16 million.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.