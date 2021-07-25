Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $228.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $229.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

