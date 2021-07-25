Donut (DONUT) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $251,574.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

