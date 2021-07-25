Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.41 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $92,047.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00116540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00132736 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,064.89 or 0.99725172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.97 or 0.00840906 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

