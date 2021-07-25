Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,186,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE DRE opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

