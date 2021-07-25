Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $74.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.17, with a volume of 11077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.34.

DT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

