e-Money Market Capitalization Achieves $10.40 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. e-Money has a market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $189,359.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, e-Money has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00120452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00139629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,275.21 or 0.99714367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.28 or 0.00864868 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

