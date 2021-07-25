Earnest Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 498,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after buying an additional 216,808 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,060.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 396,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 406,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.