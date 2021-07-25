Earnest Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,055,054,000 after buying an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,001,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,233,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,936,000 after buying an additional 151,877 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in SAP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,993,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,831,000 after buying an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SAP by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 217,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.98. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

