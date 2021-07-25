Earnest Partners LLC Has $9.45 Million Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

