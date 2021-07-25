Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,826 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 65,575 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $776.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

