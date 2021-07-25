Earnest Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $364,824,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,450,000 after purchasing an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.