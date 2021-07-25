Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,863 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 169,997 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $157.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.26.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

