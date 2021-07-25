EastGroup Properties (EGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EastGroup Properties to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $177.13 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $120.07 and a 12 month high of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

