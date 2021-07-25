Eaton Vance Management Buys 285,433 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 147.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,433 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in nCino were worth $31,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $111,543.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $385,139.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,765.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,525 shares of company stock worth $5,304,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.11. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

