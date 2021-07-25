Eaton Vance Management Buys New Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,095,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,951,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 626,626 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,632,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,388,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 753,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 445,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

