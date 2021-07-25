Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,813 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.16% of Akamai Technologies worth $26,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.21. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.