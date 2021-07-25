Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after purchasing an additional 44,682 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $141.32 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

