Eaton Vance Management Has $23.61 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

NYSE CI opened at $232.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.44. The company has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

