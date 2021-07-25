Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,319 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $22,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

SNY opened at $51.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

