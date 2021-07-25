Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Repligen were worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.77. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.