Effect.AI Market Cap Hits $5.06 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $140,293.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00031831 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00239701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00034257 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.