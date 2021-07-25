Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.74), with a volume of 607,524 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ECM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

