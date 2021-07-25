Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $14.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after buying an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after buying an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after buying an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.19. 1,045,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,433. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.