Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Emera from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

